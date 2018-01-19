OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR CLAIM PRIZE.

A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

OFFERED ONLY IN THE 50 UNITED STATES AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (“U.S.”)

AND OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL U.S. RESIDENTS WHO ARE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER.

1. ELIGIBILITY: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR CLAIM PRIZE. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of Rapala/Normark Corporation (the “Sponsor”), Versa Electronics, Polaris Industries their respective subsidiaries, agencies, affiliates and members of the immediate families (spouses and parents, siblings, children and their spouses and in-laws) and persons living in the same household of such individuals (whether related or not) are not eligible. Void where prohibited.

Participants are required to provide truthful information and sponsor will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. Sponsor will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and Sponsor will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 18.

Sweepstakes sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the sweepstakes which will become effective upon announcement.

Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize.

Failure to comply with the sweepstakes rules may result in a participant’s disqualification.”

2. TO ENTER:

Online: visit www.rapalasweepstakes.com starting at 12:01 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on 1/19/2018, to access the sweepstakes entry form; complete the entry form and submit as directed. Entries must be received by Sponsor’s server by 11:59 pm. CT on 2/11/2018. Sponsor’s server is the official clock for this promotion.Limit one entry per person, family, or address, regardless of method of entry. Entries are void if incomplete.

3. PRIZE: On or about 2/14/2018, a random drawing will be conducted by Sponsor from among all eligible entries received to award the following prize:

Winner will receive: One StrikeMaster Honda 35cc LITE 8 inch Auger, One MarCum M1 Lithium Shuttle Combo, One Polaris Generator P1000i, One Rapala Lithium ION Cordless Fillet Knife Combo, One Rapala Sweatshirt & Hat and One $500 Rapala VIP Merchandise Credit Card. Retail Value $2,500.00.

Five "Runner-Up" Winners will each receive: One Rapala Sweatshirt & Hat and One $50 Rapala VIP Merchandise Credit Card. Retail Value $100.00.

Winner(s) will be notified by email and/or overnight mail at Sponsor’s sole discretion. All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of Rapala. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within 2 days of winning (or adequate time to claim prize before an event or prize expiration) will be forfeited by the winner. If prizewinner does not respond, a new prizewinner will be selected at random, until a prizewinner claims his/her prize. Odds of winning will be determined by the number of eligible entries received.

In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. Sponsor is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. GENERAL: Federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Taxes on prize and expenses not specified are the sole responsibility of winner. By participating, entrants (and entrant’s parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence agree (a) to these rules and decisions of judges which shall be final in all respects; (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, their respective subsidiaries, agencies, affiliates, retailers and dealers, and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Releasees”) from any and all claims, demands, costs, expenses, liability, losses or damages of any kind resulting from their participation in the promotion or their acceptance, use or misuse of a prize, including liability for personal injury or death; (c) if a winner, to the use of name and/or photograph for advertising and publicity purposes without compensation (unless prohibited by law) and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so, and to the announcement of his/her name, city and state; and (d) that Sponsor and its agents have not made any representation, warranty or guaranty, in whole or in part, in law or in fact, relative to the prize. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and liability release and (where legal) a publicity release, which must be returned within the time period specified by Sponsor or an alternate winner may be selected. Return of any prize/prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification of winner and selection of an alternate winner. If winner is not of the age of majority in his/her state of residence (a “minor”), the affidavit and release (if applicable) must also be signed by that minor’s parent or legal guardian. Releases are not responsible and shall not be liable for: (a) any telephone, electronic, hardware or software program, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures, or difficulties of any kind, including without limitation, server malfunction or by any human error which may occur in the processing of entries; (b) failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions; (c) late, lost, illegible, postage-due, incomplete, damaged or misdirected entries or mail; and (d) any condition caused by events that may cause the promotion to be disrupted or corrupted. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to cancel or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion thereof should viruses, bugs, or other causes corrupt the administration, security or proper play of the promotion; in which case prize will be awarded via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received prior to cancellation. In case of dispute, online entries will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the email address used to participate at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. In no event will Releasees be responsible or liable for any damages or losses of any kind, including direct, indirect, incidental, consequential or punitive damages arising out of your access to and use of the internet site www.rapala.com/cabelas or other sites promoting the sweepstakes or the downloading from and/or printing material downloaded from said sites. Without limiting the foregoing, everything on this site is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied, including but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or non-infringement. Information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on the Web site. Entries become the property of Sponsor. No prize transfer. No prize substitution except at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

5. ARBITRATION/CHOICE OF LAW: Except where prohibited, entrants agree that (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this promotion, or any prize awarded, or the determination of the winners, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by arbitration pursuant to the Rules of the American Arbitration Association, then effective, in Hennepin County, Minnesota, (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this promotion but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and/or Sponsor in connection with the promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Minnesota, without regard for conflicts of law doctrine, and all proceedings shall take place in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

6. WINNER’S NAME: For winner’s name, city and state, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by 3/15/2018 to: Rapala Minnecentric Experience Sweepstakes Winner, 10395 Yellow Circle Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343.

Sponsor: Rapala/Normark Corporation, 10395 Yellow Circle Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343.